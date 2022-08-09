Kiara Advani looks adorable in white tee & denim shorts; Malaika Arora gets SPOTTED in stylish casuals: PHOTOS

Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora were spotted by the paparazzi in the city of Mumbai last night. Both the beautiful ladies were seen rocking casual attires. Have you seen their photos yet?

Kiara Advani spotted in the city

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in B’Town at the moment. This year, she has had two successful films at the box office, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Given her fame and popularity, Kiara is often papped by the media as and when she steps out in the city.

Speaking of which, last evening she was once again photographed by the paps in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. She was seen donning comfortable casuals as her OOTD. Kiara wore a baggy white graphic tee, which she styled with a pair of denim shorts and white sneakers. She left her hair open and had minimal makeup on. Kiara acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos too.

Malaika Arora spotted in the city

Apart from Kiara, Malaika was also photographed by the paps. She was spotted outside her residence in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The diva was seen donning a white blazer with a pair of blue denims. She also wore a pair of pink slippers to complete the look. Malaika wore her hair in a messy bun and carried a shoulder bag with her. She too acknowledged the media and even posed with the victory sign as they clicked her.

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Sameer Vidwans’ love saga SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently seen at an event. Donning an alluring red gown, Malaika set the stage on fire as she grooved to her iconic song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from the 1998 Shah Rukh Khan film Dil Se.

