Kiara Advani looks alluring in white as she drops glimpses from sister Ishita Advani’s bachelorette; WATCH

Kiara Advani’s Sunday night has been all about family bonding, fun, and celebrations as her sister Ishita Advani is celebrating her bachelorette party. Kiara is only a few films old in showbiz, however, the actress has surely made a name for herself in the glamourous industry. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has impressed fans with her performances and she ensures to engage with them on social media as well. Speaking of which, sometime back, Kiara took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of glimpses from her bachelorette night.

Kiara shares an extremely close bond with her sister Ishita. A few moments back, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a few sneak-peeks from Ishita’s bachelorette. In the first story, we can see a collage of two pictures where Ishita’s friends and family are standing surrounding her. While others are dressed in white, the bride-to-be- is seen donning a pink shirt along with a pair of blue denim pants. Kiara who is seen standing next to Ishita in the centre, is dressed in a beautiful white co-ord set featuring a crop top and wide-legged trousers. She looks extremely pretty in the picture. The second story shared by Kiara is a video in which Ishita is seen cutting a cake, while everybody around her cheers for her and captures the moment in their cameras.

Recently Kiara was papped along with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra as they arrived together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash.

On the work front, the actress has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. Directed by Raj a Mehta, the film features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leads. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

