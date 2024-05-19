Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous as she decks up for Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner; Sidharth Malhotra ‘likes’ it
Kiara Advani dropped stunning glimpses as she got ready for Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner attracting a cutesy reaction from hubby Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara Advani has taken it to the global stage with her prestigious presence at the coveted Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. The gala event took place in Cannes and witnessed the presence of several international celebrities. Several pictures and videos of the Don 3 actress from the event have been ruling the internet.
Meanwhile, Kiara dropped ethereal pictures on her social media as she decked up for the event. The post attracted a reaction from her hubby Sidharth Malhotra as well.
Kiara Advani drops stunning pictures as she got ready for the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner
Today, on May 19, a while back, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The carousel of images encapsulates radiant pictures of the actress dressed in an off-shoulder silk gown in pink and black, featuring a corset, lace gloves, and a fishtail bottom. A large pink bow adorned the back, while her hair was styled in a high bun. She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and black lace gloves.
The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for the stunning clicks. In addition to this, several pictures offered BTS glimpses while she was getting ready for the big event, featuring the actress with her team members. “A night to remember,” followed by a sparkle emoji.
Take a look:
Sidharth Malhotra reacts
Soon after the post was shared, the doting hubby Sidharth Malhotra reacted to the post and liked it.
Fans' reaction to the post
In addition to this, several fans thronged the comments section hyping up the actress. A fan wrote, “Swarg se utri huyi apsara lg rhi,” while another fan commented, “Enchanting and gorgeous girllll.” A third fan remarked, “Sunday morning can't get more better,” while another fan chimed in, “You nailed it all.”
The Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner coincided with the Cannes Film Festival 2024. For the unversed, the actress represented India, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape at the global event.
On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in the political action thriller Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. She also has the highly-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.
