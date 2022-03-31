Kiara Advani looks fresh in white & grey athleisure; Nysa Devgan gets papped in the city; PICS

The paparazzi has become a significant part of B’Town. Everyday, the shutterbugs click celebrities from the entertainment industry, as and when they step out for some or the other chore in the city. Be it outside an airport or restaurant, a gym, or a recording studio, the paps are always there to photograph stars. And yesterday was no different. On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted Kiara Advani and Nysa Devgan in the dream city of Mumbai. Check out their pictures below.

Kiara Advani was papped in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress looked rather fresh in her off-duty look as she was seen sporting white athleisure wear featuring a crop top and a pair of shorts. She layered up with a grey-coloured shrug. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress did not wear any makeup, and kept her hair left open. Kiara completed the look with a pair of sandals. She also carried a huge handbag with her. The actress waved at the camera as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Coming to Nysa Devgan, the star kid has been in the limelight recently. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa recently walked the ramp for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and left netizens quite impressed with her confidence and grace. Yesterday, she was papped in Bandra, Mumbai. Nysa was seen donning a round-neck white tee-shirt, along with a pair of black shorts. Her hair was left open, and she wore minimal makeup. She looked at the cameras as they clicked her.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Nysa Devgan’s pictures:

