Kiara Advani looks no less than a dazzling diva in sequin saree for Indoo Ki Jawani's Heelein Toot Gayi; PHOTO

Kiara Advani took to social media to share a still from her upcoming song Heelein Tot Gayi from Indoo Ki Jawani. The gorgeous star left the internet stunned with her shiny avatar in the photo.

Actress Kiara Advani is all set to be seen in director Abir Sengupta's debut directorial film, Indoo Ki Jawani. The trailer of the film was recently released and it left fans in complete awe. The quirky rom-com promises to be an entertainer and the trailer too got an overwhelming response. Now, the first song is all set to drop tomorrow and today, Kiara shared her look from it. And, seeing her dazzling avatar, netizens could not stop gushing over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a still from the upcoming song Heelein Toot Gayi from Indoo Ki Jawani. In the photo, the gorgeous star was seen dazzling like a diva in a golden sequined saree. With on-point glam makeup, Kiara's hair too was styled perfectly to make her look even more stunning. To complete her look, she was seen carrying a sequined dark green clutch. Seeing the photo, fans were left excited about the upcoming song from the film.

Sharing the photo, Kiara captioned it using a hashtag of the upcoming song. The photo evoked several reactions from celebs too. Samantha Akkineni was left awestruck by Kiara's look. She wrote, "Oooo la la.' Masaba Gupta and Manish Malhotra also could not stop gushing over her look in the photo.

Meanwhile, Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara in the lead role. Besides her, other stars in the film include Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Paras Gola. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their production banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It is slated to release in theatres amid COVID 19 pandemic on December 11, 2021.

