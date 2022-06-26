Kiara Advani looks pleasant in green co-ord set; Sara Ali Khan goes desi with blue salwar suit; PICS

The weekend has been quite busy for B’Town celebs. The paparazzi spotted quite a few actors today as they stepped out in the city for work and chores. Among others, Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani were photographed in the suburbs of the dream city of Mumbai as well. Have you seen their latest photos?

Sara Ali Khan opted to keep her OOTD desi. The Kedarnath actress, who was photographed by the media in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai, was seen donning a blue salwar suit. She kept her hair open with a middle parting, and had minimal makeup on. She acknowledged the paps and even posed for photos.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was photographed in Bandra as she visited a theatre to watch the audience’s reaction to her latest release JugJugg Jeeyo. She donned a pretty green co-ord set. She kept her hair down, with a middle parting. Her makeup was extremely subtle, and the actress looked quite gorgeous. The actress also posed for pictures as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan’s latest photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kiara and Sara have interesting projects in the pipeline. Kiara had two big releases recently, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has an untitled romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, and Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Sara will be seen in a period film based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra 'most handsome co-star'; Reveals her life changed after Kabir Singh