Kiara Advani looks ravishing in red attire as she boomerangs into 'shoot' mode on set; WATCH

Kiara Advani took to social media to announce her return on the set in a stylish manner. The Shershaah star shared a gorgeous boomerang and dived back into work amid the ongoing pandemic.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood actors had been spending time at home with family. Shoots were stalled and many chose to stay indoors amid the COVID 19 outbreak. Now, as the unlock has begun, actors are slowly returning to sets and the latest one to join them is Kiara Advani. The gorgeous star of Indoo Ki Jawani took to her social media handle to announce her return to work in the most stylish manner. The gorgeous star had been spending time at home amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a boomerang in which she is seen posing with a gun. The actress is seen clad in a red pantsuit with her hair perfectly styled in a ponytail. With glamourous makeup and bold red lipstick, Kiara looked every bit of gorgeous as she announced her return to the sets. While she did not reveal what she was shooting for, the actress surely looked excited to get back to work after months of COVID-induced break.

Sharing the boomerang, Kiara wrote, "Let’s Shoot! back on Set! #WorkMode." The actress was seen pointing a gun at the photographer in the goofy boomerang. She looked elated as she made her way back to work.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's boomerang:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. The film's first song Hasina Pagal Diwani was loved by fans and Kiara's quirky avatar left everyone excited. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan and . She also will be seen in Shershaah with . The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and it is produced by 's Dharma Productions.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

