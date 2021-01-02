Kiara Advani looks red hot in a stunning beach look as she goes around enjoying cycling in the Maldives; PICS

Kiara Advani has recently shared a stunning boomerang video from her Maldives vacay wherein she can be seen enjoying a cycle ride on the beach.

Like several other Bollywood celebrities, Kiara Advani has also welcomed the New Year in the Maldives. She is constantly sharing glimpses of her holiday on social media by posting amazing pictures and videos. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Good Newwz star has now shared a stunning boomerang video wherein she can be seen enjoying a cycle ride on the beach. The Kabir Singh actress has also shared an alluring picture of herself from her vacay wherein she can be seen wearing a red bikini top with a sarong.

To amp up her beach look, she opted for a classic printed bandana and funky sunglasses. Time and again she proves us that she is a true fashionista as she often raises the temperature with her stylish looks and stunning pictures. While sharing the video of cycling along on the beach on her Instagram story, Kiara wrote, “When you’re alone and you gotto take your own picture,” followed with an emoticon. However, reportedly, Kiara is enjoying her holiday in the tropical island with her rumoured boyfriend .

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest posts here:

Earlier, the actress shared a video of her sliding into a pool and captioned it as, “sliding out of 2020.” She also had dropped a picture of her standing by the pool and looking at the sea, she captioned it as, “Lookin at you 2021.”

On the other hand, Sidharth also took to his Instagram handle to share a similar video of him jumping into the water and captioned it as, “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone, Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness.”

On the work front, Kiara has a few interesting projects in her kitty which includes Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

