Kiara Advani looks resplendent as she visits Durga Puja pandal; poses with Rani Mukerji-PICS

The festival of Durga Puja has commenced and it has ignited the festive spirit amongst everyone. Every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry also has been relishing the festive atmosphere as several celebrities including actress Kajol with her son Yug, veteran actress Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Rani Mukerji were spotted arriving at the pandal to seek the blessings of the deity. Next on the list is actress Kiara Advani, who was also seen arriving for the Durga Puja celebrations. She was also seen striking a pose with actress Rani Mukerji. Have a look inside!

Kiara Advani arrives for Durga Puja celebrations, seen posing with Rani Mukerji

Today, the 21st of October, marks the seventh day of the auspicious ongoing festival. While several celebrities were spotted arriving to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings, actress Kiara Advani was also seen as she reached the pandal to seek the blessings of the deity.

Wearing a yellow colored suit with silver embroideries, emerald green colored jhumkas, a bindi, and a graceful smile on her face, the actress’ festive look seems to be absolutely on point! The actress was also seen engaging in a chit-chat with Rani Mukerji, who was spotted arriving at the pandal earlier today.



Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol at Durga Puja celebrations

As the festivities have just begun, the Bollywood industry seems to be relishing it to its fullest. Earlier today, veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were also seen arriving at the pandal on the auspicious occasion to seek the goddess’ blessings. The mother-daughter was also later joined by actress Rani Mukerji and they were striking a pose for the paparazzi.

Into the work front of Kiara Advani…

Actress Kiara Advani was recently seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress garnered a heap of adulation pouring in for her spectacular portrayal of Katha’s character in the film. Actor Kartik Aaryan was also seen in the movie alongside Kiara Advani.

Up next, the actress has the Telugu movie Game Changer with Ram Charan in her kitty. She is also reportedly joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe in War 2 with actor Hrithik Roshan. Rumors have also been abuzz that she will be featured in Don 3 opposite the new Don, Ranveer Singh.

