Kiara Advani looks resplendent in a yellow thigh-high slit gown in new PICS

Kiara Advani is emerging as one of the most popular actresses in the current generation of Bollywood actors. Ever since her debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kiara has been a part of the limelight. The actress has featured in quite a few films in the recent years and her fanbase only seems to be growing. Currently, Kiara has been busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Ahead of its release, Kiara and Kartik have been rigorously promoting the film’s release. And today, the actress shared a slew of pictures showcasing her stylish look for the same.

Taking to her Instagram space, Kiara shared a few pictures in which she can be seen donning a gorgeous off-shoulder yellow gown with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a messy bun with a middle parting, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless with flushed cheeks and glossed lips. The actress kept her accessories minimal as she wore a pair of dainty hoop earrings. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress struck several attractive poses in front of the camera.

Sharing these pictures, Kiara captioned the post, “‘Twas a bright sunny day”.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

