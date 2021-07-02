Kiara Advani looks stunning in her latest glamorous avatar; Check out the VIDEO

Kiara Advani left her fans amazed as she shared a stunning video on social media. Scroll below to see.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress diligently updates her social media with interesting posts for her numerous fans and followers. She also keeps them engaged with her stunning photographs. On Thursday evening, Kiara dropped an Instagram story with a unique look. Kiara wore a beautiful outfit along with a neckpiece. But what stole her look was her eyes coloured in green shadow. Now for a lot of people green might not be a go-to-colour. It may seem a little difficult to wear the colour but that is all just a misconception.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s new avatar is proof of that. Her new stunning look in the video along with the background song ‘Green is the colour’ set the internet on fire. Her distinctive sense of style has managed Kiara to gain a massive following on social media. In her previous posts, Kiara dropped a stunning picture of her from the famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s shoot.

Click HERE to see the video

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah alongside . The war movie is based on the life story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan will be making a Hindi directorial debut through this film. Shershaah was scheduled to release this year in July, however, the movie was indefinitely delayed considering the pandemic situation in the country. The dates have not been announced so far. Kiara also has ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lined up where she will be working next to , Neetu Singh, and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: PICS: Kiara Advani looks stunning in red co ords as she get clicked outside Sidharth Malhotra’s house

Share your comment ×