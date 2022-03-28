Kiara Advani looks stylish and confident in her all-white tracksuit as she gets papped; PICS

Kiara Advani is one of the most good-looking actresses in Bollywood. She never misses a chance to make everyone’s heads turn with her fashion game. With the Summer season at its peak already, it is very essential to wear comfortable clothes. But along with that, it is also necessary to look stylish and well, Kiara is doing exactly that. Today, she looked fabulous in an all-white tracksuit as she was papped outside the Dharma office.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani wearing a full sleeves top that she paired with loose and comfy white pants. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses. Kiara completed her look with white and gold sports shoes. The actress made sure to wave at the paps before she sat in her car and even smiled at the paps. We have to admit that she looked extremely stylish in this outfit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. This film will also star Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Both of them are spotted together on several occasions.

