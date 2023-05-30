Kiara Advani looks uber-chic as she arrives at dubbing studio in swanky new Mercedes Maybach-WATCH

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, and she has a massive fan following on social media. The actress has over 30.2 million followers on Instagram, who eagerly wait for her to share updates on social media. Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra had jetted off for a vacation to Japan, and returned to Mumbai just last week. Soon after returning from her vacation, the actress resumed work. On Tuesday, Kiara Advani was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. What caught our attention was her swanky new luxurious car!

Kiara Advani arrives in a swanky Mercedes Maybach

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Kiara Advani arriving at the dubbing studio in a swanky new car, a black Mercedes Maybach. The actress is seen getting out of her car, and making her way to the dubbing studio. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi, and posed for a few pictures before heading inside. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a comfy yet chic outfit. Kiara wore a white tank top, along with a printed co-ord set that features an oversized shirt with stripes, and loose-fitted matching pants. She tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, and looked chic as ever! Check out the video below.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she will share screen space with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

