Kiara Advani looks unrecognisable in this throwback picture with her 'partner in crime'; Check it out

Kiara Advani had a great 2019 with two successful films like Kabir Singh opposite and Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Just like 2019, 2020 also seems busy for the actress as she has some great projects in her kitty. Laxmmi Bomb with , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with and Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. Recently, the first look of Laxmmi Bomb was unveiled in which Akshay was seen draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman flaunting his kohl eyes.

And now, we came across a throwback picture of Kiara with her childhood friend. Kiara looks unrecognisable in this pic which is from 2008. The Kabir Singh actress is donning a black dress whereas her friend is wearing a white top. Kiara looks totally different donning the fringe cut on her forehead but her cute smile is the same. Sharing the pic, Kiara wrote, "Major throwback to 2008. Dear Best friend, you are getting married tomorrow but you will always be my partner in crime."

A few days back, Kiara was spotted looking fresh as a morning dew as she made her way to 's office along with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. There have been rumours of the duo dating for quite some time now. But, neither of the actors have given confirmation about their relationship. The two have been working together for Shershaah which is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 3rd July 2020.

Check out Kiara Advani's picture here:

