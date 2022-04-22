Kiara Advani makes a case for tie & dye joggers as she gets clicked at Maddock Films office; PICS

Kiara Advani was spotted outside Maddock Films office this evening. In a few years since her Bollywood debut, Kiara has emerged as a popular actress on the block. With a slew of projects coming up, Kiara often makes it to the headlines with her fashion statements and fresh style. Her pictures grab fans’ attention whenever they surface on social media, while the latter swoon over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress. Well, her fans are in for a treat tonight as the paparazzi spotted her some time back.

Kiara Advani was papped outside Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films office at Santacruz in the city of Mumbai. The actress kept her outfit quite casual and comfortable as she made a case for tie and dye joggers. Kiara donned a green crop top which she styled with a pair of off white and green tie and die joggers. She wrapped up the look with a pair of chic sneakers. Her hair was left open and she sported minimal makeup. Kiara also carried a purple handbag with her. Kiara posed for pictures while the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Check out Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Kiara recently revealed her look as ‘Reet’ from the film, and it looked quite scary. Apart from this, she reportedly has another yet-to-be-named film with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

