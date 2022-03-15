Kiara Advani makes for a pretty bride in this viral photo, netizens joke about getting a ‘heart attack’

Kiara Advani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She is currently amongst the top few actresses and is quite tied up with the projects that are in her kitty. The actress who was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah has been appreciated for her performance. Well, apart from her professional life the actress keeps making it to the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth. Although the two have kept mum about it but the gossip mills have been buzzing a lot with this news. But today, a picture of the Kabir Singh actress dressed as a bride surfaced on the internet and we have to admit that she looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Even the netizens could not stop themselves from falling in love with her.

In the first picture, we can see Kiara Advani sitting in her makeup room dressed as a bride. She is wearing a pink coloured lehenga. Her heavy necklace, Jhumka. Maang tika and matching bangles add to her beauty. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda can be seen applying Mehendi on her hands. In the next picture, the stunning Kiara flaunts both her hands that look lovely with a delicate Mehendi design on them. Veena held her hand and posed with the actress. Fans took to the comments section to shower love and in fact, one of the user commented, “Got a heart attack nearly thought she was getting married.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. The two have been sharing their fun pictures from the sets. Even Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen in a pivotal role in this film.

Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black suit; Kiara Advani rocks a yellow slit gown at award show; PICS