Kiara Advani marks 8 years in Bollywood, celebrates with fans virtually: Have a lifetime of entertaining left

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the film industry with the 2014 film, Fugly. She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back. Later, she gave many hit films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii, and Shershaah, among others. On June 13, the actress completed 8 years in the industry and she took to her social media to express gratitude.

Kiara shared a glimpse of her celebrations on her Instagram handle and penned a long note that read: "June 13th! the day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking. 8 years and counting.. my rainbows not my thunderstorms.. My heart is filled with gratitude." Further, she also thanked her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan for turning her work into a celebration. "My day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fanclubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry ! I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do ! #waitforit .. I promise to make you proud!," Advani wrote.

Check out Kiara Advani's video HERE:

Reacting to it, her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor commented: "Congratulations Preeti. Many more to come." Varun Dhawan dropped star emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which is slated to hit the cinemas on June 24, 2022. Next, she has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she also has the Telugu-language political drama film, RC 15 with Ram Charan in the lead.

