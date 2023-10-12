Kiara Advani meets comedian Bharti Singh's son Laksh in Dubai

Bharti Singh's son Laksh has been the talk of the town ever since he was born, however, the little man stole fans’ hearts when he met Good Newz actress, Kiara Advani. The meeting occurred as Bollywood celebrities returned to Mumbai after participating in the Entertainer No 1 event in Doha, Qatar. Kiara Advani, known for her roles in movies like Kabir Singh, was one of the star performers at the event.

Bharti Singh: The host with the most

Bharti Singh, a comedian who has won hearts with her humor, was the host of the event. She was with her baby boy Laksh, who is also known as Gola. Laksh looked visibly tired as they returned, perhaps due to the late hours of the event and the subsequent travel. Bharti has always been open about her family life, and having her son accompany her for such a significant event speaks volumes about her as a mother and a professional.

Bharti Singh has performed on various comedy shows, such as Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, in addition to hosting a number of award ceremonies. She also appeared in movies like Khiladi 786, Jatt & Juliet 2, and Sanam Re.

Varun Dhawan, another star performer at the Doha event, was seen arriving with his mother, Karuna Dhawan

He also shared the stage with Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, adding to the list of high-profile celebrities at the event. His arrival, hand in hand with his mother, was a sweet moment that did take a lot of notice.

The event in Doha featured performances by other big names in Bollywood, including Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This meeting between Kiara and Laksh adds a personal touch to the professional lives of these celebrities, making it a talking point for fans and media. It's a reminder that behind all the glamour, there are real people with real relationships, making each event a showcase of talent, and also a celebration of humanity.

