Kiara Advani mesmerizes rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra as she dons a white saree; PICS

Kiara Advani is emerging as one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Kiara has earned a huge army of fans since her debut film Fugly. The Kabir Singh actress has not only impressed the audience with her performances on celluloid, but she also keeps them entertained with her posts on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kiara yet again took to her social media space and wooed everyone with her new photos in a white saree. Her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra also reacted.

A few hours back, Kiara took to her Imstagram space and slew of photos. She channelised the desi girl in her as she donned a gorgeous white saree. She wore a strapless corset blouse with a plunging neckline. Kiara styled her hair in loose waves as she wore them down with a side parting. Her makeup looked absolutely flawless while she accessorized the look with a pair of statement jhumkas. Kiara struck several attractive poses in the outdoors in front of a wall as the camera went, click, click, click!

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans and followers flooded her post with likes and comments. Among others, rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the photos as he hit the heart icon on the post. Many other celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff also liked Kiara's photos.

Kiara Advani stuns in a white saree:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has a slew of interesting projects lined up. She was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been a massive success at the box office. She will soon feature in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she will be seen in a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

