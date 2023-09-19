Kiara Advani 'misses' brother Mishaal on his birthday; shares adorable childhood PICS to wish him

A perfectly fine versatile actress, an impeccable wife and the most loving sister, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has taken the industry by storm ever since she made her debut in 2014. She got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra in February this year, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable duo since then. The actress is also slaying another role, which is of a sister. On her brother Mishaal Advani’s birthday, Kiara shared some major throwback photographs on her Instagram account to wish her brother on his birthday. Let’s take a look at how she wished Mishaal.

Kiara Advani wishes brother Mishaal on his birthday with this cute message

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress shared two fan-made collages featuring pictures of herself with her brother. The photographs ranged from their childhood ones to the recent ones. While sharing the first collage of pictures, Kiara Advani wished her brother Mishaal Advani by saying, “Happy happy birthday”, and also added a red heart emoticon along with it.

Seems like Kiara is going down the memory lane and relishing some favorite memories of her with her brother on his special day. Sharing the second collage of pictures made by her fans, Kiara wrote a message for her brother saying, “Misssss youuuuu Mishuuuu!!” Meanwhile, she also shared a fan-made video wherein the actress can be seen showering love on her brother as it included clips from their childhood to the recent ones.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara was recently seen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein she was paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. The movie was received well by the audience and the viewers were all hearts for Kiara’s portrayal of Katha in the movie. Now, she will be moving towards the South industry with the political thriller movie Game Changer, which will also star actor Ram Charan and will be directed by filmmaker Shankar.

