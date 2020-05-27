Kiara Advani misses her sister Ishita amid lockdown and shares their THROWBACK VIDEO of jumping on trampoline

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kiara Advani shares a fun throwback video where the actress is having fun time with her sister Ishita Advani.

As we are all stuck in our homes during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, it has also given us time to, spend time with our loved one, introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Amid this, several celebrities have been going back to an old hobby which they haven’t been doing owing to their hectic schedule, be it cooking, dancing, painting etc. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media.

Due to the lockdown, everyone are not been able to meet their siblings, friends and relatives who stay far away and are terrible missing them. Kiara, who shares a great rapport with her sister Ishita Advani is missing her and the fun things that the Advani sisters used to do together before lockdown. Recently, Ishita shared a video of Kiara and her where the two are seen having a gala time on a trampoline in the backyard of their home. In the video, the Good Newwz actress looks stunning donning a white top and blue denim, on the other hand, Ishita looks pretty wearing a yellow top and blue denim. The sisters look so engrossed while jumping on the trampoline and are having a hearty laugh by doing so. Sharing the video, on her Instagram story, Ishita wrote, "Miss youuuuu @kiaraaliaadvani." Re-sharing the same story on her Instagram account, Kiara wrote, "I miss you toooooo (with a crying heart and two girls dancing emojis)"

(Also Read: Kiara Advani shows her goofy side in THIS throwback video with hilarious expressions; WATCH)

Meanwhile, the actress who was not so active on social media has been treating fans with her amazing selfies amidst the lockdown. From her no-makeup selfie to her messy hair, the actress has her selfie game on point. The actress has also dug out some old videos and photos from her childhood days and has been sharing them on her social media accounts.

Check out the snap from Kiara Advani's Instagram story here:

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country. However, a new release date of the movie shall be announced soon. Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay.

