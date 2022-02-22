Kiara Advani mourns the loss of beau Sidharth Malhotra’s pet Oscar, shares a pic of the two

Pinkvilla exclusively told you a few days ago that Sidharth Malhotra’s dog Oscar is no more. If you are a follower of Sid on social media you would know that he loved his furry friend a lot and was too attached to him. Earlier today the Baar Baar Dekho actor shared the sad news on his social media by sharing a couple of pictures of Oscar and now his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani too shared a picture of Sid and Oscar mourning the loss.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara Advani has shared a couple of stories. In the first story, she has shared a picture of Siddharth Malhotra and Oscar sitting right in front of her as they seem lost in each other. In the next story, we can see Oscar sleeping amidst a gorgeous view and last but not least we can see the picture of a shirtless Sid kissing Oscar as she write ‘best boys’ in the story. It is evident from these pictures that even Kiara was quite attached to Oscar and she is moved by his demise as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, sharing a couple of pictures of Oscar today, Siddharth Malhotra mourned the loss of his furry friend. In his post he wrote, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.”

