Kiara Advani no longer a part of Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele because of THIS reason; Read Details

Looks like Kiara Advani had to step out of the upcoming film with Varun Dhawan, Mr. Lele owing to date issues. Read on to know more deets.

will be teaming up with Shashak Khaitan once again for upcoming film Mr. Lele. The first news about the film was doing the rounds on social media and well, what added to all the buzz about the film was Kiara Advani joining the film. Fans of the two sure seemed to be happy as the two will be seen together in a film for the very first time, however, looks like she will not be a part of the film anymore after all.

Post her last film, Kabir Singh, the actress has sure been riding high on the success. And now, she has been gearing up for her next film, Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and . The reports have it that the actress has been offered a lot of scripts, and she also has date issues for the upcoming film with Varun Dhawan. And so, fans have to wait to see the two together after their dance number in Kalank.

Varun, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next film Street Dancer 3D, which co-stars and Nora Fatehi. The movie's trailer has been received well by fans, and two of its songs too, have hit the right chord. Apart from Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

