Kiara Advani 'not' approached for Prabhas starrer Spirit; Her team releases a statement denying rumours

Kiara Advani is currently grabbing all the eyeballs for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It was only today that her character introduction clip has been released. Well, there was yet another film for which she made it to the headlines. It was reported a few days back that she would be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit opposite Prabhas. However, the actress, through her spokesperson, has denied the rumours. The statement that she released says that she has not been approached for the film yet.

Kiara Advani not approached for Prabhas starrer Spirit

Kiara Advani’s fans were jumping with joy ever since the news of her sharing screen space with Prabhas came out. But it looks like the happiness of her fans was short lived. Today Kiara released a statement and put a full stop to all the rumours. The spokesperson of Kiara officially stated their stance on the reports saying, "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours. "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This will also star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Apart from this, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about Prabhas, he was last seen in director Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde which did not do well at the box office. The actor is now busy shooting for his upcoming films, Salaar and Project K.

