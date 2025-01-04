Kiara Advani NOT hospitalized, confirms team; reveals real reason for missing Game Changer event in Mumbai
It was earlier reported that Kiara Advani skipped a promotional event for Game Changer as she had been hospitalized but her team has now cleared the air on the matter.
Kiara Advani is currently preparing for the release of her movie Game Changer. Today, January 4, 2025, the actress was supposed to attend a promotional event in Mumbai with her co-star Ram Charan. However, Kiara was notably absent and reports surfaced that she had been admitted to the hospital. Contrary to this news, it has now been learned that she has not been hospitalized but advised to rest.
A spokesperson from Kiara Advani’s team shared, “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized, she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working non stop.”
Game Changer is a Telugu political action movie directed by S Shankar. Alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the cast of the film includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil and others. Game Changer is set to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.
Yesterday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent look for the promotions.
