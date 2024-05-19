Kiara Advani on being part of Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Don 3: ‘It’s important for me…’

Kiara Advani was last seen on the big screen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress is now gearing up for her YRF Spy Universe film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh in Hindi.

In a recent interview, Kiara reflected on working on big projects like these and revealed the importance of being heard in a movie of greater scale.

Kiara Advani on working in War 2 and Don 3

In a recent conversation with the Film Companion, Kiara Advani discussed her upcoming projects War 2 and Don 3. She called them “big, spectacle, larger-than-life movies.” Kiara claimed that she had been waiting a long time to do the action genre and that, when the opportunity presented itself, she wanted to do it with the best team.

According to Kiara, her work should be distinctive in some manner, and she needs to find her place within that. Explaining by giving an example of her 2021 film Shershaah, Kiara stated, "Everyone was like, 'Oh my god, it's a war movie, and the title role is Captain Vikram Batra. What is she going to have in the film?' But the fact that you can leave a mark in a film like that in itself is a big deal."

She added, “While I am craving to do the films that I can completely shoulder independently, I feel it's also important for me to have my voice heard in a big movie.” Kiara also emphasized that quality screen time mattered to her more than anything else.

About Kiara Advani starrer War 2 and Don 3

War 2 is a highly anticipated entry into the Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his role as Agent Kabir. Joining Hrithik and Kiara is actor Jr. NTR in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is the third installment in the iconic Don franchise, crafted by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer Singh will be headlining the movie. During the official announcement, Kiara expressed her excitement at being a part of the film, saying, “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together.”

