Kiara Advani opens up about the nuances of cinema & relationships: If Bollywood shows us filmy romance...

Kiara Advani is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She has given several hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. The Bollywood diva’s recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo is also earning praises from the audience. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Grazia, the actress spoke about the nuances of cinema and relationships, saying, “If Bollywood shows us filmy romance, then even that filmy romance must have its fair share of complications. Our relationships are not perfect because we are not. Every relationship takes effort – you have to work on it and nurture it."

The 29-year-old actress was referring to her latest film JugJugg Jeeyo as it shows us the range of the modern relationship – falling in love, getting married, and the inevitable divorce.

Talking about the burden of cinema in Bollywood, the actress said, "In a country like India, how do you reach out to someone going to a PVR multiplex and an autorickshaw driver in Gaiety? I also want to entertain the 80-year-old person as much as entertaining the 10-year-old child," she says. "So, why must all our films be so nuanced and niche?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara's projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan. She has recently said that her first-ever pan-India project, directed by S. Shankar, has been quite a unique experience for her. "Even though I am not allowed to reveal much about the story and my character just now yet, I can say, it is a different world altogether. We know the genius Shankar sir is, he can turn any story and character larger than life. He is like a magician and working with him is a huge learning lesson for me," Kiara told IANS.

The Kabir Singh actress also has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.