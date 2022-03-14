Kiara Advani opts for color blocking at airport; Varun Dhawan flaunts ripped body outside gym; PICS

Paparazzi has become a significant part of the entertainment industry. Everyday, the paps spot B’Town celebs at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai, as and when they step out for some chores. Speaking of which, earlier today the shutterbugs spotted Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. While Kiara was papped at the airport, Varun was spotted outside his gym.

A few hours back, Kiara Advani was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen donning a rather chic and casual outfit that provided the perfect balance of comfort and style. Kiara’s outfit-of-the-night can be considered a lesson in classic color-blocking as the actress donned a black and white attire. She styled a noodle-strapped black tank top with a pair of black and white trousers. Her hair was left open and she was sans much makeup. Kiara completed her look with a shoulder bag, and a pair of stylish sneakers.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was spotted outside his gym, in the Khar locality of the city. The actor was seen donning a blue vest which he paired with black trousers. He also wore a pair of grey and orange sneakers. The actor acknowledged the media and posed for pictures while the media personnel clicked him from a distance. Varun’s body looked quite ripped and it looks like the actor has been passionately sweating it out in the gym.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s pictures:

Varun and Kiara will be sharing screen space in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Varun has Bhediya and Raj and DK’s Citadel in the pipeline. Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

