Kiara Advani opts for an easy-breezy white maxi dress as she gets spotted at a salon; PICS

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, she captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This year, Kiara has had two successful films at the box office, including the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and the family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.

Kiara enjoys a massive fan following and her fans await for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress was spotted outside a salon today in the city. Apart from impressing fans on the silver screen with her acting potential, she has also emerged as a noteworthy fashion icon in the industry. In the pictures, Kiara chose a stunning ensemble, which came in soothing white colour and featured frills on it. The actress' dress came with spaghetti straps and a figure-hugging bodice with ruched details. Kiara chose to ditch all accessories with her outfit, thus allowing the dress to be the star of her look. Kiara also acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos too.

Check out Kiara Advani's PICS:

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan.

Apart from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani just confirm their relationship on the show?