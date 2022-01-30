Kiara Advani is the perfect sun-kissed girl as she urges fans to ‘pave your own path’

Kiara Advani’s love for nature and the sky isn’t hidden from fans. Time and again, the Fugly star takes to social media to share dreamy travel posts that end up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. Now, on Saturday, Kiara Advani once again took to Instagram to share a stunning scenic view that will surely leave you enticed. The diva’s latest social media post is proof that the Kabir Singh star loves to relax her mind in the lap of mother nature.

In the new sun-kissed picture, Kiara Advani has donned a white plain top which is topped with a quirky puffer jacket. Green track pants and sport shoes add a dash of style to her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open with a cap on her head rounds off her entire look. While sharing the post online, Kiara wrote, “Pave your own path” before adding a sunflower to complete her caption.

Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan directed biographical sports drama Shershaah. She is now gearing up to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Lastly, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline in collaboration with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani in pink bikini soaking in the sun is the hottest thing you'll see today; Samantha comments