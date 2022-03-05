Kiara Advani performs at sister Ishita's pre-wedding function, serves up 2 glam looks; Inside PICS & VIDEOS

Weddings certainly are a favourite way to celebrate for our Bollywood stars and this time, it is actress Kiara Advani, who is all set to enjoy family moments as her sister Ishita Advani is getting married. Recently, Kiara and her sister jetted off for the destination wedding in Goa. Now, the pre-wedding festivities of a mehendi and cocktail party took place and the Shershaah actress was seen dancing her heart out, performing on The Sky Is Pink song with Ishita, Anissa Malhotra Jain and other members of her girl gang.

Not just this, Kiara served up two gorgeous and glamorous looks in the photos from the pre-wedding function and well, they could certainly be an inspiration for a chilled out destination wedding. In the photos and videos, Kiara is seen slaying in a hot pink thigh-high slit dress. She left her hair open and kept minimal makeup for the day's pre-wedding event. She is seen taking the floor with sister Ishita and Anissa and dancing to The Sky Is Pink song 'For Aisha.' In another photo from the pre-wedding function, she is seen clad in a sequin green cocktail dress. Keeping it all glam, Kiara and her sister looked stunning.

Inside Pics from Kiara Advani's sister Ishita's pre-wedding festivities:

Previously, photos from Kiara's sister Ishita's bachelorette went viral on social media. The two dote on each other and well, it certainly is a happy time for Kiara's family. In a few photos from Mehendi, Kiara's sister Ishita could be seen clad in a beautiful purple lehenga while posing with her groom-to-be.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Besides this, she also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read|Kiara Advani looks alluring in white as she drops glimpses from sister Ishita Advani’s bachelorette; WATCH