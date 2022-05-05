Kiara Advani on picking up Vidya Balan's Manjulika’s reins in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: I’m not stepping into...

Fans are all geared up to witness the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the silver screen. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, fans have been going gaga over it. Everything about this movie is taking us all on a nostalgic trip. Be it the title track that is a remake of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa or the presence of Manjulika in the trailer, people who have seen the Akshay and Vidya Balan starrer will find a lot of similarities. But in a recent interview, talking about her character, Kiara Advani made it clear that she is not stepping into someone’s shoes.

Talking to Mid Day, Kiara Advani revealed that saying yes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came easy for her. Even though she had an aversion to horror films, yet she loved the Akshay Kumar starrer. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 she said that they have tried to retain the essence of the original and some elements like Manjulika’s name. Adding further she said that as a storyline this is completely new. “This is not a psychological thriller, but a horror comedy. There is a layer of black magic,” quipped Kiara.

We all have seen Vidya Balan doing a fab job as Manjulika in the 2007 hit film. So when Kiara Advani was asked that did she feel the pressure as she picked up the reins? The actress revealed that she is not playing the character and it is not a remake so she is not stepping into someone’s shoes. She further added, “I wanted to do the film because a genre like that could be transformed into a family entertainer.”

