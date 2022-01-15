Kiara Advani in pink bikini soaking in the sun is the hottest thing you'll see today; Samantha comments

Kiara Advani rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and ever since then, she is enjoying a massive fan following on Instagram. She has made a niche for herself because of her choice of different kinds of movies. Every now and then, the Kabir Singh actress shares pics with her fans and gives them a sneak peek of her daily routine. In her latest post, Kiara shared a pic wearing a pink bikini that raised the temperature.

In the pic, Kiara was seen chilling in the pool and she looked smoking hot in the bikini. She was surrounded by crystal clear water and was soaking in the sun. While sharing the post, Kiara wrote, “Seas the day.” As soon as she uploaded the photo, South star Samantha Prabhu couldn’t resist herself from commenting on the post and wrote, “Wowww” along with a heart emoji. Kiara’s fans also poured in love in the comment section and left several heart emojis.

See Kiara’s post here:

See Samantha’s comment here:

Previously, Kiara had created a buzz when she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. They both were in their casual best. On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani enjoys a ‘happy day’, looks pretty in pink; See PICS