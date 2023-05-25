Kiara Advani plants a kiss on birthday boy Karan Johar's cheek in unseen pic from wedding festivities

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February this year. After dating each other for a while, the couple finally sealed the deal in the presence of their close friends and family at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who kind of played a cupid for the couple, was one of the celebrities who attended their intimate wedding. Today, on Karan's birthday, Kiara shared an unseen picture from her and Sidharth's pre-wedding festivities.

Kiara Advani's special birthday wish for Karan Johar

Karan is celebrating his 51st birthday today and his friends and fans have flooded social media with warm wishes. On the special occasion, Kiara took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen picture with Karan from her Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Kiara is seen sporting her gorgeous yellow and beige lehenga while the birthday boy is dressed in a blue sherwani. Kiara is seen planting a sweet kiss on KJo's cheek. The candid moment of the actor-director duo is all things adorable. Along with the picture, Kiara wrote a heartfelt note for him. Her post read, "Happppyyy Birthdayyy @karanjohar. Here's to your bestest year ahead" followed by a heart emoji. Have a look:

Sidharth, on the other hand, shared a dapper picture with KJo and wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar May your day be filled with lights, camera and endless celebrations!"

Apart from his birthday today, Karan has one more reason to celebrate. He completed 25 years in the industry as a director. On the special occasion, Karan launched first look posters of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The much-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on July 28 this year.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit theatres on June 29. Apart from this, she has Game Changer with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

