Kiara Advani poses amidst Kashmir’s snow-clad mountains, fans miss Sidharth Malhotra's presence; See Pic

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film will also star Kartik Aaryan and it will be the second collaboration of this superhit Jodi after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The stars are in Kashmir shooting for a schedule of the film and they keep sharing glimpses of the sets on their social media.

Kiara Advani poses in Kashmir

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself. The actress has been shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film which also stars Kartik Aaryan has been already creating a lot of hype ever since it has been announced. In the picture that the actress posted today, we can see her sitting on the snow-clad mountain. The Shershaah star looks even more gorgeous amidst the captivating views of Kashmir. She is wearing a silver-coloured shiny puffer jacket with a hood. She paired it with black pants and black puffer boots. She has left her hair open and wore grey coloured shades.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Siddharth Malhotra recently came back from Thailand after completing his project. He was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the film was praised a lot. Apart from this, he will be reuniting with his mentor Karan Johar for Yodha which will also star Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

