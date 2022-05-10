Kiara Advani poses with Ram Charan's pet dog on flight; Calls it 'best breakfast date ever'

Kiara Advani is currently amongst the top actresses in the Bollywood industry. She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, she shared a picture with her RC 15 co-star Ram Charan's pet dog Rhyme on her Instagram handle and it's too cute to be missed.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Kiara wrote, “One for the books! Best breakfast date ever was pawsomee. @alwaysrhyme.” She also shared it on her Instagram stories and captioned it: “Met a cute co passenger today.” In the photo, she is seen sitting next to the dog, with food on their table inside a flight. Reacting to the photo, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented: "Omg this is the cutest. U really spoil her. She lovessssss u." Arjun Kapoor also wrote: “Couple goals." Gurfateh Pirzada dropped heart eyes emojis.

Check out Kiara Advani's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kabir Singh actress is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which is scheduled for release on 20 May 2022. Next, she will star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. It is slated to release on 24 June 2022. The actress also has Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.

