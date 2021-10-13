Kiara Advani raises the temperature in her blue athleisure outside her dance studios; PHOTOS

Kiara Advani is always a pretty sight for her fans and followers and always for the paps who never fail to click the actress whenever she steps out of her house. Be it her beautiful smile or her cute looks, they always make heads turn and make her the centre of attention. Well, the actress who is quite often in talks for her exciting projects was spotted outside her dance studio looking stunning in her no-makeup look and a blue athleisure.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani heading to her dance studios and indeed she looked stunning in her athleisure. Kiara can be seen wearing a blue sports bra over her blue gym tights and wrapped her white coloured hoodie around her waist. She completed her look with a white sports shoe. The actress left her hair open and held her mask in one of her hands. She sweetly stopped to pose for the paps and waved at them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has many interesting films lined up, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Mr Lele, reportedly there is one with Ram Charan and the other with Ranveer Singh, and another one has been speculated with Kartik Aaryan as well. “I feel very grateful that the films I am doing are all different, interesting, they are very exciting collaborations as well, wonderful stories, and it is definitely an exciting time. I don’t think I have the time to pinch myself, it’s that exciting sometimes. I would love to speak more, but I can’t confirm all the ones you said till they are all announced. Though yes, the ones that are announced I am excited for them. That’s the most I can see at this point. We have not announced release dates as yet, we are still in the process of completing the films and once that happens there will be so much more to talk about,” shares Kiara.

