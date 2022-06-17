Kiara Advani REACTS to breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: Who are these mirch masala wale sources?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating each other. Although the actors have never officially confirmed or denied anything, fans can’t help but go gaga over their undeniable and adorable chemistry, both on screen and off the screen. Recently, there were rumours that Kiara and Sidharth, who shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah have broken up. Amid this, Kiara was spotted outside Sidharth’s apartment in Mumbai recently, while the latter was seen cheering for the actress’ latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, in a chat with a news portal, Kiara has reacted to these rumours about her personal life.

Kiara Advani on breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking to India Today.com, Kiara expressed that she is not completely immune to rumours surrounding her personal life and that these do affect her from time to time. She said that she has not had to deal with anything similar on the professional front that has affected her negatively. However, it is the rumours on the personal front that make her question things.

Kiara added, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day, you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it." The actress asked, "Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?"

Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is awaiting the release of her film JugJugg Jeeyo, which hits the theatres on the 24th of June. She will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the Raj A Mehta directorial. Apart from this, Kiara has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and an untitled romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan.

