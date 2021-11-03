Kiara Advani REACTS to Sidharth Malhotra’s new picture; Fans gush over rumoured couple

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have grabbed all the eyeballs for their rumoured relationship. We all have seen their on-screen chemistry in their recently released movie, and it was loved by all. Well, dating or not, these two actors often engage in each other's Instagram posts and leave fans gushing over them. Like today, Sidharth Malhotra posted a stunning picture of himself that got a reaction from Kiara.

The Kapoor & Sons actor took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with a picture of himself. In the photograph, Sidharth can be seen in a casual black t-shirt flaunting his sharp face cut as he poses for the camera. For the caption, Sidharth used Roy T. Bennett quote and said, “More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate.” Scores of fans rushed to the comment section and complimented the good looking actor. One of the social media users wrote, “Herooo”, another one said, “Handsome”. Among all, the post grabbed Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s attention who dropped an eye-heart emoticon. As soon as Kiara dropped her comment, fans couldn't stop gushing over it. Kiara and Sidharth’s fan wrote, “aap dono shadi karlo”, another one said, “marry you two please”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen. In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet-untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ. Whereas, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.