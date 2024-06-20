Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra’s PIC as he explores ‘Teri Galliyan’; fan says, ‘When you take lyrics seriously’

The 2014 film Ek Villain holds a special place in Sidharth Malhotra’s filmography, and the melodious songs, especially Galliyan, are loved to date. Sidharth recently dropped a picture as he quite literally explored ‘Galliyan,’ which garnered a reaction from his wife, Kiara Advani.

Sid’s fans also reacted to the picture, gushing over his looks and walking down memory lane with the song.

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Teri Galliyan’ picture has THIS reaction from Kiara Advani

Today, June 20, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself. In the image, Sidharth looked dapper in a beige jacket and matching pants as he stood amid a narrow street.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “Exploring Teri Galliyan!” making a reference to his song from Ek Villain. He also used the audio of the track sung by Ankit Tiwari in the background.

Have a look at Sidharth’s post!

Sidharth’s wife, Kiara Advani, showcased her love for the photograph by touching the heart icon to drop a like. Sid and Kiara often express their appreciation and support for each other on social media, consistently setting major couple goals.

Fan reactions to Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Teri Galliyan’ photo

Fans flooded the comments section under Sidharth Malhotra’s post as they got nostalgic. One person playfully stated, “When you take lyrics seriously..” while another wrote, “songs from this movie uffff.” A user exclaimed, “omds what an ittefaq, i just finished watching ek villain & saw your post w Galliyan song.”

Praising the actor’s looks, one fan said, “this man is surely aging backwards,” while another commented, “I can't take off my eyes.”

For the uninitiated, the action thriller Ek Villain is set to complete 10 years since its release on June 27, 2024. The Mohit Suri directorial starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest projects

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen on the big screen in Yodha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film was released in theaters on March 15, 2024. He also featured in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force, which is set in his Cop Universe.

