Kiara Advani recalls facing negativity after marriage; reveals husband Sidharth Malhotra was supportive

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their cute PDA moments never fail to melt the hearts of fans. From supporting each other's works to commenting on lovely words on social media, Kiara and Sidharth serve major couple goals. Before tying the knot, the couple was private about their relationship. Recently, Kiara Advani revealed that she faced negativity post-marriage and how Sidharth Malhotra helped her overcome it.

Kiara Advani reveals she faced negativity after marrying Sidharth Malhotra

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kiara revealed that she faced negativity after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. She spoke about being upset when trolls attacked her online for being married. The actress said that it happened after her marriage and during the release of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. But, it was her husband-actor Sidharth who helped her overcome the negative vibes.

Kiara said, "For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married…. I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Oh isne yeh kiu kia hai, woh kiu kia hai."

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra was supportive during hard times

Speaking about how the actress overcame the negativity and trolls, Kiara gave full credit to her beloved husband Sidharth. The 30-year-old actress said that Sidharth maturedly handled the situation.

She added, "'He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?'"

Praising Sidharth, Kiara said that she is lucky to have someone like her husband who has got "wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter."

Meanwhile, Kiara is set to feature in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Recently, it was reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are trying to cast Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly opted out of it.

