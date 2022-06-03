Kiara Advani recalls her near-death experience in Dharamshala; Says she doesn’t believe in ghosts but..

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. She recently appeared on the cover page of Cosmopolitan India and had a candid chat with the magazine where she shared her near-death experience. The actress also said she doesn’t believe in ghosts but also doesn’t watch horror movies for the fear of sleeping alone in her room.

Sharing her experience, Kiara said, “When I was in college, my batchmates and I went to McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, where we got stuck in the hotel for four days without any water or electricity. The region had received heavy snowfall, and the temperature was minus degrees; even our bonfire was about to be extinguished soon. On the last night, the chair in my room caught fire...it was a near-death experience! Luckily, one of my friends woke up in time and screamed...we all jumped out of the bed and managed to call the teachers, who broke open the door. It was quite traumatizing. But I think that was the day we all decided to just be grateful. I think such experiences make you look at life in a different light and appreciate it.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others, and has crossed a 100-crore mark in just two weeks of its release. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.