Kiara Advani recalls her struggling days: Karan Johar signed me when I was nobody

Kiara Advani is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress made her debut in the 2014 film Fugly. Since then, she has appeared in several films and showcased her potential as an actor to the audience and critics. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

However, it has not always been a cakewalk for Kiara as she faced a lot of struggles during her early days. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, she recalled the time when designers said no to her for their clothes and then, Manish Malhotra came to her rescue. She also praised filmmaker Karan Johar for signing her when she was a nobody in the industry and also shared an anecdote.

When asked what kept her going, Kiara said, “You have to… You can’t take everything too personally as at the end of the day, this is business…Today, I understand where these people would have come from…” She also talked about the clothing brands and that they want to be exclusive and sometimes don’t want to give it to everyone. “I feel like Manish is one of these people who never looked at it like that,” she added.

She also appreciated filmmaker Karan Johar and said that he gets hate for nepotism but he took her when she was a nobody. She also recalled the time when her talent agency, which was close to Karan but never pushed her name to the filmmaker. “It took a random party after which he called me the next day and said that he wants to take me in his film,” she added.

Kiara further said that there must be nepotism but successful people never approached me when I became successful. “That’s why I have so much regard for them,” Kiara concluded.

Speaking about her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It is slated to release theatrically on the 20th of May.

