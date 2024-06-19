Kiara Advani recalls Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to her viral Raataan Lambiyan song performance

Shershaah, undoubtedly, has one of the best soundtrack albums in recent times. Starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the biographical war film featured songs like Mann Bhareya 2.0, Raataan Lambiyan, Ranjha, and more. Kiara once performed Raataan Lambiyan on the stage and her performance went viral on the Internet.

Kiara, who was heavily trolled for her gig on the stage of the Indian Idol Grand Finale, later took it positively. A clip of the actress talking about her performance has caught our attention on Instagram.

Kiara Advani remembers what Sidharth Malhotra said about her performance

In the recent video shared by her fan club, Kiara Advani can be seen interacting with fans while discussing her song performance. Kiara also recalled how her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, reacted to her gig.

"Gaane ke baad Sidharth said 'You have guts. Grand Finale me tumne koshish kiya (After the song, Sidharth said, ‘You have guts. You tried to sing in the Grand Finale']," the Shershaah actress says in the clip.

Talking about her performance, she added, "Suddenly mera sur off ho gaya (Suddenly, my pitch went off), but I understand. But the thing is you do it from your heart and that's what matters."

Kiara calls her Raataan Lambiyan performance "bad"

Kiara Advani admitted that the performance was quite "bad" and added, "uske baad I would never...(After that, I would never...)." To this, a fan interrupted and praised Kiara, saying that it was "pretty."

Thanking them, the actress said that they are "real fans".

"Do it from your heart, and thats what matters" SHE IS A QUEEN FR! Our brave girl," an excerpt from the caption reads.

Watch the clip here:

More about Kiara Advani's performance

For the uninitiated, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra promoted their 2021 film, Shershaah, on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Kiara went to the stage and performed Raataan Lambiyan while Sidharth sat in the audience. Sidharth also tried to lip-sync the lyrics of the song as he watched her live performance.

"Mere Raataan mein thoda sa problem aa gaya because I got distracted with Sidharth..." the actress had said back then.

Kiara Advani is gearing up for films like Game Changer, Don 3, and War 2. The actress was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she was paired with Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara and Sidharth will now collaborate for an upcoming rom-com backed by Karan Johar.

