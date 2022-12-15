Kiara Advani receives a bunch of flowers from her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 costar Tabu with a sweet MESSAGE

2023 has been an exceptionally phenomenal year for Bollywood actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. They both starred in Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year which became the second most-grossing Bollywood film this year. Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, this comedy horror film earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Speaking in detail, 2022 has been a special year for Tabu as her films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 are massive hits at the box office and earned over Rs 250 crores at the box office. Her films ruled the hearts of the audience this year.

Speaking of Kiara Advani, she featured in the lead role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. Both these films performed exceedingly well this year and earned over Rs 100 crores at the cinemas. Kiara Advani receives a bunch of flowers from her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 costar Tabu While both these actors rule the B-Town industry with their powerful performances this year, the bond shared between the two cannot be given a miss. Kiara, while promoting Govinda Naam Mera nowadays, has often dropped heaps of praises for her ‘Tabu ma’am’ and her acting skills. In the latest development, Kiara Advani received a bunch of pink and white flowers with a special message from Tabu. The message read: “Dear Kiara, Sending you lots of love and my best wishes (a heart emoticon).--Tabu.” Replying to this message, Kiara wrote, “Thank you @tabutiful ma’am. This is so sweet.” and attached a pink heart emoji.