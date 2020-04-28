Kiara Advani RECOUNTS her fan moment with Salman Khan: I was smitten the first time I saw him

Kiara Advani talks about her fan moment with Salman Khan as she says that she was smitten the first time she saw him. Read on!

Kiara Advani made her debut with Fugly but it was only with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M S Dhoni that Kiara made a mark for herself in the industry. Post that, Kiara has featured in films such as Good Newwz, Kalank, Kabir Singh and others, and as we speak, since the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Kiara has been sharing old childhood videos of her on social media since there are no shootings. Now today, during an interview, Kiara Advani recalled her fan moment as she shared that just like all the other million girls, she also had a star struck moment when she first met . That’s right!

In an interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she was all of 17 when she first met Salman Khan at a studio and she was struck dumb as she saw him sitting outside the vanity that instead of talking to him, she kept on staring at him. Kiara said, “I was smitten by Salman Khan sir the first time I saw him, which was on a film set at Mehboob Studio. He was sitting outside his vanity van, waiting to be called for a shot.” Furthermore, Kiara Advani said she was 17 and her mother nudged her to greet Salman, however, Kiara’s mother was shocked when the actress didn’t say a word. “I was struck dumb, literally! I already knew him but the aura around him was so strong. He made me comfortable and while my mother and he were sharing stories from my childhood, I just stood there, gawking,” shared Kiara.

As the nation is in lockdown till May 3, Kiara Advani has been sharing childhood videos on social media and in one of the videos, Kiara looks adorable in a ballerina outfit as she busts out her best moves. “You’re doing Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress… You have to dance like a ballet dancer,” her mother is heard saying in the background. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai.

