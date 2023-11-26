Kiara Advani relishes scrumptious healthy pizza on Sunday made by Sidharth Malhotra; calls him ‘best chef’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple got married earlier this year in an intimate wedding ceremony. Ever since then, the couple often generate buzz on social media with their several public appearances and social media PDAs. Shelling major relationship goals, the couple often sends fans into a state of frenzy. Now, most recently Kiara Advani gave a peek into the ‘healthy pizza’ made by the ‘best chef’, her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani enjoys healthy pizza made by 'best chef' Sidharth Malhotra

Today, on November 26, Kiara Advani took to her social media and shared a photo as she relished a scrumptious pizza. In the photo, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress giving a peek into her Sunday lunching shared a photo of the ‘healthy pizza’ made by the ‘best chef’-her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Sunday with the best chef @sidmalhotra (accompanied by a chef emoji) Healthy Pizza has never tasted better”. She added a Pizza Party song in the background.

Have a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date

Last night, the Shershaah couple was also captured by the paparazzi as they stepped out for their dinner date. In a pap video, the couple kept it comfortable in casual loungewear. While Sid was seen sporting a blue and red chequered shirt with a pair of blue cargo pants and a pair of sneakers, his beautiful wife, Kiara was seen opting an ash-colored pants with a top in the shade of blue and had a hoodie to go with it.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Speaking of Kiara Advani, the actress was last seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, Game Changer, which also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming hard-core action thriller, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is backed by Dharma Productions.

Furthermore, Sid will also be seen in hit-maker Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash’s next OTT series, Indian Police Force.

