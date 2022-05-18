Kiara Advani reveals 3 qualities that Kartik Aaryan is looking for in a girl to marry; Find out

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are on a promotional spree. They are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is about to release in a couple of days. Both the stars have a great sense of humour and are having a lot of fun promoting the film together. Their Instagram pictures, videos and stories are proof. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Laxmmi actress was asked to give three tips to the girls who wish to marry Kartik and her reply left us in splits.

Initially, when Kiara Advani was asked to give three tips, She looked at Kartik Aaryan and asked him to reveal what he wants. Kartik was left confused which ultimately left Kiara with no option but to reply. She said, “Kartik wants a girl who is very romantic, who knows how to balance work and personal life and who has a good sense of humour.” To this when the host Faridoon added the quality of a good cook, Kartik replied that he can cook. Kiara immediately replied, “he needs someone who can eat, who enjoys food”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This will also star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. There were reports that she was also approached to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, but the actress released a statement rubbishing these reports and put a full stop to all the speculations.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara will also be reportedly teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. Kartik will feature in films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

