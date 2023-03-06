Kiara Advani reveals 3 qualities she loves about Sidharth Malhotra; Calls him a ‘great partner’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Mlahotra’s dreamy wedding ceremony has been the talk of the town since the last month. The Shershaah couple tied the knot on 7th February this year, and pictures from their wedding ceremony in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, went viral on social media. Kiara and Sidharth make for a lovely couple, and fans just can’t get enough of their wedding pictures. Both actors resumed work after returning from their honeymoon. Kiara recently made a stunning appearance in the city as she arrived for an event in a yellow co-ord set. Now, in a recent interview, Kiara talked about her life post-marriage and mentioned the three qualities of Sidharth that she loves the most.

Kiara Advani on life after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Kiara Advani was asked how her life has changed after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra. The actress replied that she is ‘running a home’ for the first time in her life. “I used to live in my parents' home so my mom did it all. I have so much respect and value for her right now,” said Kiara. She further added that life after marriage has been lovely and that it is a beautiful phase. “As you can see, I’m very very happy,” said Kiara.

Kiara Advani reveals 3 qualities she loves about Sidharth Malhotra

When asked about Sidharth’s 3 qualities that she loves the most, Kiara asked, “Only 3?” Further speaking about his best qualities, Kiara said that Sidharth is very respectful to those around him. “He is very respectful of everybody- seniors, juniors, everyone around him. He's got this quality, that he makes you feel very respected,” she said. She further said that he is very warm, and that’s something his fans say about him too! “He has got a very loving way towards people. And the third quality would be, I think, that he is a great partner. He is always motivating me whether it’s working out, or trying new things. He is very adventurous, very driven. He has got that fire in him so it's contagious,” said Kiara.

