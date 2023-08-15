Kiara Advani reveals first recipe she made after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra; says, 'I must have...'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple's PDA moments and adorable interactions on social media melt the hearts of fans and followers. The duo has captivated the hearts of millions with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Fans follow every detail of their relationship and shower love to the couple. The actress recently made an appearance on NDTV’s Jai Jawan and spoke about her culinary skills and what recipe she first made after tying the knot with Sidharth.

Kiara Advani reveals first recipe she made after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra

During the show of NDTV’s Jai Jawan, Kiara Advani was asked to share the first recipe she made after marriage to Sidharth Malhotra. A soldier asked the actress, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married?)” Sharing a wide smile, Kiara said, “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water).”

Calling herself lucky, Kiara revealed that her husband and actor Sidharth is ana mazing cook. She said, "I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Most of the times, he makes something and I eat.).”

Kiara also revealed Sidharth’s famous dish as she said, “He makes really nice bread. It’s difficult to make bread but he makes a great bread.”

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, with close family members and friends in attendance. The fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah but kept their relationship a secret.

Work front

Meanwhile, after the huge success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is also a part of Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film will release in December 2023.